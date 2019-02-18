On Monday, February 18, 2019, while speaking at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Buhari said he has ordered security operatives to deal with anyone trying to disrupt the elections.

Adding that “Anybody who decides to snatch boxes or lead thugs to disturb it, maybe that's the last unlawful action you'll take.

"I really gave the military and the police order to be ruthless. We're not going to be blamed that we want to rig elections. I want Nigerians to be respected. Let them vote whoever they want across the parties.

"I'm going to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch boxes or to disturb the voting system, he'll do it at the expense of his own life."

Here some reactions from Twitter below:

However, some Nigerians have also kicked against the President's statement describing it as tyrannical.

Below are some opposing views, also from Twitter:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its reaction, described the President's threat to ballot box snatchers as a call for jungle justice.