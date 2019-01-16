The State Director of the Agency, Dr Waheed Ishola, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said vote-buying and selling was a threat to democracy as it undermines the emergence of credible candidates.

Ishola also urged residents to participate in the electoral process by coming out in their large numbers to vote their choice candidates in 2019.

The director also counselled residents on the need to vote properly so that their votes would count.

He said the NOA, as part of efforts to educate electorate on the right way to vote, embarked on a one-day sensitisation campaign on Tuesday.

Ishola said that the motorised campaign which took off at Kairo Market in Oshodi went to other parts of the area.

The NOA Director said he and other staff members of the agency interacted with the people of the area on the need to end void votes and distributed leaflets for enlightenment.