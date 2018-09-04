Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Shehu Sani urges APC to drop idea of indirect primaries

Shehu Sani Senator urges APC to drop idea of indirect primaries

Sani stated this after submitting a petition to the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, in Abuja on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Shehu Sani urges APC to drop idea of indirect primaries play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Guardian Nigeria )

A National Assembly member, Sen. Shehu Sani, has urged leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to jettison indirect primary elections, describing it as “breeding ground for corruption in the country’s democracy”.

He stated this after submitting a petition to the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The petition is on the imperative of adopting direct primaries to nominate its candidates that will contest the 2019 general elections.

Sani said the petition was sequel to the debate that came up after the APC sixth National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting adopted indirect primaries to elect its candidates for the forthcoming elections.

He said that indirect primaries was a ploy to use public funds in bribing delegates to toe a pre-determined line of action.

The lawmaker, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the Senate, also described indirect primaries as “a factory for producing stooges and a labour room for corrupt practices’’.

He urged the party’s leadership to deal with political corruption by eliminating indirect primaries.

“The delegate system, otherwise called indirect primaries, will rely on the whims and caprices of the few that now control the party after emerging from ward, local government and state congresses.

“The congresses that have been widely rejected by party members as a sham.

“We are particularly in opposition to indirect primaries because of the weakening effects of its corruptive tendencies.

“The entire process begins and ends with vote-buying, and as it is always the case, where the will of the electorate is subverted, the best candidates for the task ahead, never gets recruited.

“It is our humble opinion that the forthcoming 2019 general election is too crucial for the APC and Kaduna state.

“It is too strategic for us to confront the array of near formidable candidates of the opposition with anything less than our very best candidates,” he said.

Sani maintained that “indirect primaries stand as direct antithesis to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight corruption at all levels."

According to him, APC having promoted the change mantra must shine the light onto those dark places in the country’s electoral system where ill-gotten wealth is used to subvert the will of the electorate.

He said that ill-gotten wealth was also used to perpetrate “the vicious circle of corruption, bad governance and weak and dysfunctional institutions and processes’’.

ALSO READ: Governor el-Rufai rains curses on Senator Shehu Sani, 2 others

Sani pointed out that the proponents of indirect primaries, particularly the Kaduna state governor, were relying on the pretext that the current security situation in their respective states made direct primaries impracticable and risky.

This proposition, the senator said, out-rightly contradicted the claims by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai that Kaduna state had overcome his security challenges.

He emphasised that direct primaries were the most transparent means through which the most popular candidates emerged and won general elections on the APC platform in Kaduna state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Durotoye's PACT is currently the biggest joke in Nigerian...bullet
2 Ambode Here's why people are saying Lagos Gov is about to dump APCbullet
3 PDP This is what it will cost you to buy presidential, governorship...bullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Senator says he's not leaving APC yet because he's not a rabbit
APC 36 House of Reps members dump ruling party for PDP, ADC
APC Ruling party remains confident despite exit of 51 National Assembly members
APC Oshiomhole says he's not disturbed 51 National Assembly members dumped ruling party
APC Party welcomes 2 defecting Senators back to its fold
Saraki El-Rufai attacks Senate President, calls him a bad leader
Buhari Senator Shehu Sani backs President for 2nd term victory
Buhari President speaks on defections, silent on Saraki's removal

Politics

Is Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad using bots to attack PDP members on Twitter?
Bashir Ahmad Is Buhari's aide using bots to attack PDP members on Twitter?
Atiku says he is not corrupt.
Atiku I’m not corrupt, ex-vice president declares
Nigeria’s economy remains fragile as GDP growth slowed down in the second quarter of 2018
Timi Frank Ex-APC spokesman urges N’Assembly to reject Buhari’s loan requests
Saraki's campaign team hits North-West, North-East zone
Saraki Senate President’s campaign team hits North-West, North-East zone