BREAKING: SDP set to endorse Tinubu as presidential candidate for 2023 elections

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, Alfa Mohammed, the National Publicity Secretary of a prominent SDP faction, revealed that the ex-governor of Lagos State is the most capable of the 18 individuals competing for the presidential position.

Mohammed was quoted as saying: “We have made up our mind: it is Asiwaju. In fact, barring any logistical constraint, we will adopt Asiwaju in the next few days. We will call a press conference to do that. The only problem we have is about logistics. Note that we are doing it voluntarily.

“We love Asiwaju. We believe that the man will move Nigeria forward. If he enters there (presidency), generally it will benefit all. So, that is the best person.

“As I am talking to you, we have been communicating with the 36 state chapters of the party.”