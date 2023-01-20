18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

1. Professor Christopher Imumulen – Accord Party (AP)

Christopher Irene Imumolen, born September 5, 1983, is the Addo of Abaji, an educationist, a university professor, serial entrepreneur, business mogul and politician. He is the youngest presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential race.

2. Hamza Al-Mustapha – Action Alliance (AA)

Hamza Al-Mustapha, born July 27, 1960, is a former Nigerian Army major and intelligence officer who served as Chief Security Officer to General Sani Abacha, who was Nigeria's military head of state from 1993 until his death on June 8, 1998.

3. Sani Yabagi Yusuf – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Sani Yusuf, born July 1, 1957, is an energy and crude oil expert, who is also the current national chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). He was also a presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

4. Nnadi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Nnadi Charles Osita is 49 years old and holds a National Diploma (ND), the highest academic certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

5. Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress (AAC)

Omoyele Sowore, born February 16, 1971, is a Nigerian human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, known for founding the online news agency, Sahara Reporters.

6. Dumebi Kachikwu – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Dumebi Kachikwu, born December 20, 1970, is a Nigerian media entrepreneur and chairman of Roots Television Nigeria.

He defeated his closest rival Kingsley Moghalu to emerge the flag bearer of the party.

Kachikwu is the younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

7. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – All Progressives’ Congress (APC)

Popularly called Jagaban, Bola Tinubu is a native of Osun State, born on March 29, 1952. Tinubu became a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) In 1992 and won a senatorial election representing Lagos West.

He went into exile after the 1993 Nigeria coup d’etat led by the defence minister, General Sani Abacha.

After returning from exile in 1998, he won another election to become the governor of Lagos state in 1999.

Bola Tinubu reigned as a governor for eight years and is the godfather of many prominent politicians in Lagos state. He also claims the credit for bringing the APC into power in 2015 after a merger with other parties in 2013.

8. Professor Peter Umeadi – All Progressives’ Grand Alliance (APGA).

Peter Umeadi is a former Chief Justice of Anambra and is contesting for the presidency under the party Peter Obi represented as a governor.

9. Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM)

Ojei Chichi is a prominent Delta State-born politician, and astute administrator who schooled both in Nigeria and overseas. She is a corporate finance specialist and the executive director of Nuel Ojei Holdings.

She is the only woman in the 2023 presidential race.

10. Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP)

Adenuga Oluwafemi, born February 1, 1964, joined the public service in 1992 as an Auditor II in the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, Lagos, and moved up the ladder to become the Director of Audit in 2019.

He has served in various capacities and ministries of the Federal Government of Nigeria and is also his party’s national chairman.

11. Peter Obi – Labour Party (LP)

Peter Obi, born July 19, 1961, is a Nigerian businessman who progressed to become a politician and served as the Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.

Obi’s eventful career in Nigerian politics has been marked by remarkable victories, a controversial run as governor, impeachment proceedings and a lost vice-presidential bid. He’s now leading a disruptive political movement championed by youths who are hungry for change ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

12. Osakwe Felix Johnson – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Osakwe is a preacher, diplomat and business management consultant. He hails from the Ukwani speaking area of Delta State.

13. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso – New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

Rabiu Kwankwaso, born October 21, 1956, enjoys widespread support in Kano and north-western Nigeria where he’s viewed as a charismatic populist.

Kwankwaso has well romanced both the PDP and the APC before and after his time as Kano state governor.

14. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar – Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

Atiku Abubakar, born November 25, 1946, is a Nigerian politician and businessman who served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. Since 2007, Atiku has contested for the president’s seat but lost in his parties’ primary elections or the main elections.

15. Kola Abiola – People’s Redemption Party (PRP)

Kola Abiola, born July 1, 1962, is a Nigerian businessman and politician famous for being the son of MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election that was annulled.

16. Prince Adewole Adebayo – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Adewole Adebayo, born January 8, 1972, is a Nigerian lawyer and founder of KAFTAN TV.

The SDP candidate is also the chairman of Blueprint Global Group in Washington DC. He also serves as the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce’s board adviser.

17. Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim – Young Progressives’ Party (YPP)

Prince Malik, born December 22, 1963, is a son of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State. He is one of the owners/principals of the Formula One Team, Arrows. Formula One, or more commonly known as F1, is the most sophisticated series in motorsports.

18. Dan Nwanyanwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

