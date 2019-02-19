The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not want the presidential elections to hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 as a result of logistic challenges.

Saraki made the allegation while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

The Senate President also called on Nigerians to come out en masse and cast their vote to avoid rigging.

According to Daily Post, he said “We have four more days to go. I want to appeal to Nigerians do not let them frustrate you. When there is a low turn out, they can rig, but if you come out to vote, they cannot rig.

“INEC, we know that they do not want you to hold that election on Saturday, but we want you to hold that election on Saturday. The Nollywood APC meeting Yesterday was because they don’t want elections on Saturday, but we want elections on Saturday, Nigerians want elections on Saturday, the world wants elections on Saturday.

“As they say, when your time has come, your time has come, President Atiku Abubakar, your time has come!”

The chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier alleged that INEC contacted PDP before taking the decision to postpone the elections.