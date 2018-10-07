Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Saraki, Atiku, others make 11th hour pitches for votes

Saraki Senate president, Atiku, others make 11th hour pitches for votes

Atiku promised to build Nigeria’s economy by creating wealth and jobs if elected to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Will senate president return to the PDP? play Saraki, Atiku, others make 11th hour pitches for votes (Twitter)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki made 11th hour pitches to woo the undecided among the 3,600 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party attending the national convention in Port Harcourt to elect a presidential candidate.

Atiku promised to build Nigeria’s economy by creating wealth and jobs if elected to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election.

He also said he would provide healthcare to Nigerians.

‘’Four years ago, the people of Nigeria voted for change; today they are not happy with the change they received; government has become less transparent.

”I ask for your support in picking the PDP ticket; together we can truly get Nigeria working again.

Sen. Bukola Saraki urged all the 3, 600 delegates at the convention to vote for him.

He stated that the people need a leader like he in the 21 century, adding that poverty is affecting Nigeria but

”Unfortunately poverty does not know party, ethnicity or religion.”

He blamed issues of poverty on what he alleged to be APC’s poor governance and appealed to the delegates to vote for him for a government of inclusion which according to him, is what Nigeria needs now.

”If you want a 21st century leader, you will vote for me. A vote for me is a vote for the youth, for inclusive governance,” he said.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo  said that he has solutions to Nigeria’s problems, adding, ‘’I am highly experienced to lead Nigeria as a president”. Attahiru Bafarawa  said that he would  implement the resolutions  of the past national conferences and  would take Nigeria to greater heights.

Jonah Jang pledged quality leadership and to right the wrongs of past leadership while securing Nigeria at all sphere. Datti Ahmed spoke about his capacity to provide quality leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was yet to commence as at 1:25 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt the aspirants were late in arriving the venue due to their inability to arrive at a consensus candidate or those who should step down, to reduce the contestants.

NAN learnt that delegates may favour aspirants who remain party faithful since 2014, when the party imploded and not aspirants who dumped the party and returned recently.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Riversbullet
2 Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket...bullet
3 PDP Primary Meet the 5 major aspirants fighting for opposition...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary, to face Buhari
PDP Presidential Primaries Atiku overtakes Tambuwal, as collation continues
PDP National Convention Large turnout of delegates at venue in Port Harcourt
PDP National Convention Delegates, food vendors, posters, canopies adorn venue
Wike Governor says APC planning to disrupt PDP presidential primaries
2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Rivers
Presidential Primary PDP chieftain says Tambuwal will fix Nigeria's ailing economy if handed ticket
PDP Presidential Primary This group tells PDP delegates that Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a beating
Presidential Primary Wike assures PDP delegates of adequate security

Politics

At Nigeria's last nationwide vote in 2015, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of then-president Goodluck Jonathan, pictured in May 2015, charged 22 million naira per nomination form
Jonathan Former President says PDP candidate will be Nigeria’s next president
President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.
2019 Elections EU observer team says APC National Presidential Convention a success
Gov. Muhammadu Bindow
In Adamawa Bindow wins APC Governorship primary election
The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election.
PDP Convention We graduated from opposition to ruling party in waiting says Secondus
X
Advertisement