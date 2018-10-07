Saraki, Atiku, others make 11th hour pitches for votes

news

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki made 11th hour pitches to woo the undecided among the 3,600 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party attending the national convention in Port Harcourt to elect a presidential candidate.

Atiku promised to build Nigeria’s economy by creating wealth and jobs if elected to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 election.

He also said he would provide healthcare to Nigerians.

‘’Four years ago, the people of Nigeria voted for change; today they are not happy with the change they received; government has become less transparent.

”I ask for your support in picking the PDP ticket; together we can truly get Nigeria working again.

Sen. Bukola Saraki urged all the 3, 600 delegates at the convention to vote for him.

He stated that the people need a leader like he in the 21 century, adding that poverty is affecting Nigeria but

”Unfortunately poverty does not know party, ethnicity or religion.”

He blamed issues of poverty on what he alleged to be APC’s poor governance and appealed to the delegates to vote for him for a government of inclusion which according to him, is what Nigeria needs now.

”If you want a 21st century leader, you will vote for me. A vote for me is a vote for the youth, for inclusive governance,” he said.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo said that he has solutions to Nigeria’s problems, adding, ‘’I am highly experienced to lead Nigeria as a president”. Attahiru Bafarawa said that he would implement the resolutions of the past national conferences and would take Nigeria to greater heights.

Jonah Jang pledged quality leadership and to right the wrongs of past leadership while securing Nigeria at all sphere. Datti Ahmed spoke about his capacity to provide quality leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was yet to commence as at 1:25 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt the aspirants were late in arriving the venue due to their inability to arrive at a consensus candidate or those who should step down, to reduce the contestants.

NAN learnt that delegates may favour aspirants who remain party faithful since 2014, when the party imploded and not aspirants who dumped the party and returned recently.