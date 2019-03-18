According to Vanguard, Sanwo-Olu told newsmen that he will begin to work on ways to solve some of the challenges facing Lagos as soon as he is sworn-in.

The Lagos state Governor-elect also said that his programmes will focus on improving the quality of lives of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said “We are very excited that we have seen all the challenges and we will certainly be bringing about solutions that will very quickly solve all of our various challenges in Lagos.

“We know that with a mega city of our status, it comes with a lot of challenges but we are lucky that we have been part of it before now.

“So, we are excited that we are bringing solutions to problems that we identified on the campaign trail.

“We will very quickly bring about positive development that would improve the quality of lives and ease all of the challenges that we currently see in Lagos.’’

Sanwo-Olu commends Ambode

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Lagos state Government for responding promptly to the building collapse incident in Lagos Island recently.

According to him, “It’s an unfortunate incident. Incidentally when I was in government before, I used to be the Vice Chairman of the building collapse committee.

“It was something that happened about 8 to 10 years ago, which was what led to the creation of an agency which we called Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) at that time, which was meant to begin to identify structures way ahead before such incidences occur.

“But it’s an unfortunate thing, extremely very unfortunate and it is not something that we would like to see happen again.

“So the current government has started very quickly, ensuring that they test the integrity of a whole lot of properties we have there.

ALSO READ: Sanwo-Olu must correct Ambode's mistakes – CDHR

“You know Lagos State is part of the old colony of Lagos and it is not unexpected that you see houses that are over a century old and in their numbers.

“So, we need to be real and know that Lagos truly, really needs regeneration, especially Lagos island.”

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Lagos state Deputy Governor-elect, Obafemi Hamzat.