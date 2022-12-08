Remi Tinubu: Muslim-Muslim ticket will change Nigerian politics

Oluremi addressed the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Wednesday, December 07, 2022, for the APC southwest women’s presidential rally.

Remi predicts future of Nigerian politics: She predicted that the country would see a Christian-Christian ticket in the not-too-distant future.

More from Remi: Tinubu congratulated the voters of Lagos Central, Nigeria, for sending her to the Senate.

“I bring you warm greetings from the first lady, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari. She sends love to Lagos and wishes you well and to the governor making things work in Lagos state,” she said.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God blessed my husband to become the governor; I supported him as the first lady.

“God rewards good work. He pleases people without people paying attention, but heaven pays attention. What is happening to us is that God is doing this.

“As regards the Muslim-Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in the future, we will have a Christian-Christian ticket. What God has done is marvellous in our land.”