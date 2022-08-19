Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

What is currently going on: The latest is the sealing of a filling station in Port Harcourt reportedly owned by a member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe.

Igwe is an ally of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, who is a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Also a hotel said to be owned by Ikenda Chinda, a relative to the same Austin Opara, has also been sealed off.

Similarly, a lounge belonging to Ogbonda Jones, who is also an ally of Opara, has also been sealed up by the police.

Why these properties have been sealed: No reason was given for the action of police operatives.

But Igwe, while reacting to the development on Friday, August 19, 2022, reportedly said the action of security agencies on his filling station is “politically motivated”.

What you should know: The latest development is coming two weeks after Governor Nyesom Wike had threatened to seal off hotels and relaxation centers who let out their facilities for political meeting of those he accused of plotting to destabilise the state.

While Rivers State Police Command was yet to speak on the incident, there are indications that the police operatives that carried out the action came from the Rivers State Government House.

The PDP Crisis: Wike unexpectedly lost out on Atiku's choice of running mate for the 2023 presidential elections.

As part of the condition to work for Atiku's campaign, especially in a very important state like Rivers, Wike has called for the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.