Police vow to move against political thuggery in C/River

He appealed to political actors to shun politics of bitterness and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

“Parents, guardians and leaders wielding various levels of authority are once again enjoined to persuade or warn their children, wards, and their followers against being used as robot or detractors in the election process.

“The reason for the warning is because there will be awful consequences and corresponding sanctions as prescribed by the laws of the land,” he warned.

Balarabe called on political parties, their candidates, groups and individuals to respect the rule of law and work towards the maintenance of law and order in the state.

While noting that the command would create a level playing field for all the political parties, the commissioner said the Police would also increase visibility across the state for the purpose of the poll.

“Consequently, there will be an increase in the state of visibility policing, improved inter-agency partnership and intelligence sharing, confidence building patrols and heightened surveillance activities on strategic roads at flash points and stop and search where the need arises,” he said.

The police commissioner said that 2022 presented sets of security challenges that threatened the security order and national cohesion of the state.

He listed some of the challenges to include, flashes of violent campaigns by “unpatriotic political bigots,” and defacing of campaign posters/billboards.