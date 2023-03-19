Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Saturday told newsmen that the list of persons arrested was being compiled and would be released on Sunday.

The spokesperson said those arrested were involved in 21 cases which included, attack on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

Others are, fake INEC ID possession, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of firearms.

Hundeyin said that all 17 suspects had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba for further investigation.