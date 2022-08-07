Plateau PDP Chairman says Wike should not be treated like a nonentity

He said a man who stood by the party during its trying period and sustained it to where it is today, does not deserve to be treated like he is not important.

Hassan stated this on Friday, August 5, 2022, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Jos.

“Wike is not a walkover in the party and the party needs him more than ever before. He is an indispensable paragon in the Politics of PDP and Nigeria. Most PDP members know this and that was why we fought to see that the issue is resolved”, Hassan said.

He said the party has resolved the feud between the Presidential Candidate of the Party Alh. Atiku Abubakar and Wike, saying that the issue was all about a mutual respect.

“ When you win an election, you extend the hands of fellowship to the one that lost, so that everyone will be carried along. This was the problem but yesterday, Thursday August 4, 2022, in Abuja we deployed our internal dispute mechanism to resolve the matter.

“PDP has the best internal dispute mechanism as compared to other parties and we have used it judiciously in this matter. I want to assure you that between now and next week when we will have our next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, every other outstanding issue will be resolved and the one that cannot be resolved will be resolved when we get to Aso Rock”, he said.

When asked if the National Chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu, would step down as demanded by Wike’s loyalists as part of the conditions for peace, Hassan said the national Chairman said it himself that if the PDP Presidential ticket goes to the north, he would step down.

Also, on whether Atiku would still lead peace meetings to Rivers State as demanded, the PDP Chairman said the former Vice President would be traveling to all the 36 States to meet with the party faithful.

He said Atiku has been to Rivers State to Commission projects so going back to the State would not be a problem for him.

“I want to assure you that based on what we discussed yesterday Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Abuja, Atiku will be visiting all States soon”, Hassan said.

Recall that the duo met on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the residence of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, in Abuja.

It was the first meeting of the duo since Atiku announced Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, a slot Wike had thought would be given to him.