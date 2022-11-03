RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Ima Elijah

Clearing the air on his reported support for the IPOB, Peter Obi said he had never been involved in any agitation.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated this on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, evening while responding to questions on insecurity in the country at the corporate headquarters of the Media Trust Group (MTG), owners of Daily Trust and Trust TV in Abuja.

Peter Obi on IPOB: Asked whether he shares the Federal Government’s position in designating IPOB as a terrorist organisation, Obi replied: “I don’t want to go into that place. I have told you, I will dialogue with anybody, anything they like let them call you. I will meet and we discuss.”

Why this matters: IPOB campaigns for the secession of a part of southeastern Nigeria where the majority belong to the Igbo ethnic group; Peter Obi's region of origin. Nigerian authorities have labeled the group, founded by now-detained Nnamdi Kanu, a terrorist organisation.

Earlier this year: Obi had said he had observed over the years how issues of agitations were handled in other countries.

He said that the agitation was birthed by poor leadership in the country which, according to him, had been the issue with Nigeria over the years.

Clearing the air on his reported support for the IPOB, Peter Obi said he had never been involved in any agitation.

What you should know: Biafra agitation stemmed from leadership failure on the part of the government, amounting to years of social neglect, and economic and political isolation of the people in Nigeria and particularly people from the South East of the Nation in general.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

World Bank provides additional $7m for adolescent girls project in 10 states

World Bank provides additional $7m for adolescent girls project in 10 states

FG drills 150 boreholes in Adamawa

FG drills 150 boreholes in Adamawa

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Dollar Crisis: EFCC arrests 87 forex dealers in Lagos, Abuja, Kano

Dollar Crisis: EFCC arrests 87 forex dealers in Lagos, Abuja, Kano

You're playing politics with naira redesign, Obaseki slams CBN

You're playing politics with naira redesign, Obaseki slams CBN

You're no longer confident of Obi's victory - Atiku's camp mocks Obidients

You're no longer confident of Obi's victory - Atiku's camp mocks Obidients

2023 election, payback time for Tinubu – Shettima

2023 election, payback time for Tinubu – Shettima

UN proffers solution to Adamawa farmers/herders conflict

UN proffers solution to Adamawa farmers/herders conflict

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts