Peter Obi will resolve ASUU crisis in one day if elected - LP Spokesman

What happened: Pulse reports that academic activities in public universities across the country have been halted for over seven months as the Federal Government and ASUU failed to reach an accord on the renegotiated 2009 agreement between both parties.

ASUU has maintained that lecturers will only return to classrooms only if the federal government meet all the demands of the union.

Earlier in the week, the government had ordered a reopening of universities for resumption of academic activities after an Industrial Court ruled that ASUU should call off the strike.

However, the government withdrew the order barely hours after, leaving the status quo unchanged.

LP has the solution: Highlighting the Labour Party's plan for education in Nigeria, the party spokesman, Yinusa Tanko, assured Nigerians that Obi would resolve the FG-ASUU imbroglio in not more than a day.

He gave the assurance while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Tanko's word: “I can assure you that the issue of ASUU [strike] or any other strike that has taken over in this particular country will not last more than one day under the leadership of Labour Party.”

The spokesman reiterated that Obi's agenda is to transform Nigeria from a consuming to a producing country.

Tanko's word: “He was travelling from Maiduguri to Abuja and then, he saw the vast land in the northern part of this country and he said the wealth of this country, actually, is in the north and that is in the agricultural sector.

“When we engage in the agricultural sector, it simply means a lot of our youths, especially those who are capable and willing in the north, will be transformed into working tools that will enhance their economic well-being, produce for the nation and make Nigeria a producing nation.