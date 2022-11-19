Peter Obi talks about his desire for Nigeria as he woos Benue voters

How it happened: The former Anambra State governor reiterated this resolve in Mkar, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State where he attended the NKST synod on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Why this is important: The Labour Party flag-bearer noted that Nigeria population was very low in comparison to other nations like India and China, adding that the necessary thing a responsible government should prioritise was to convert such human resources to an asset.

Obi calls for higher productivity: Speaking on the economy, Obi hammered on the need to cut down cost of governance in the country and make the country more productive.

Obi's word: “On Nigeria population figure, For me, instead of thinking of how we can regulate the birth rate, we can make that number an economic asset if we want to make the country productive.

“India is 1.2 billion, China 1.4 billion. China is high and we are still low even when we are one of the seventh in terms of high population. But the question is how do we make our population an asset and a component of production?

“In my Interaction with the Synod, because I came on invitation by the Synod to talk to them about the next election which I said is a crucial election. Just like I have said, the release shows that Nigeria is 216 million in population, it is said that 130 million are in poverty and that is what should concern us.

“On the economy, for me, I do not know their reason for redesigning the currency; so, I cannot comment so much about it. But what I have been saying is that Nigeria is not a productive country.

“We must make it productive. If we get it up and running, we will see that things will start changing. We must reduce cost of governance, criminality and corruption within government space.

“There is no government that has eliminated everything but ours is at unacceptable level. We must reduce it to a drastic level. We should put every resource to production and you will see the country change.”

It would be recalled that Benue state is currently bedeviled by perennial herders and farmers clashes that has displaced several residents of the state from their ancestral homes with many killed.

Commenting on this, Obi advised Benue people to vote for candidates who have shown empathy for their plight.

He added that the 2023 general elections should produce leaders who would ensure normalcy is restored to the state after violent attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.