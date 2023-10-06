ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

Bayo Wahab

Labour Party said that Peter had already been speaking about the need for Nigerian leaders to be good role models.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday, October 5, 2023, called on Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to support his efforts in unearthing the truth about Tinubu’s certificate.

While addressing journalists on Thursday, Atiku, who is currently challenging Tinubu’s election at the Supreme Court said Obi’s and Kwankwaso’s support for his efforts on revealing the truth about the President's academic records would help to “enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country.”

Reacting to this, Obi, who is also challenging the legitimacy of Tinubu’s presidency at the Supreme Court, through his party said, he’s only focused on reclaiming his mandate at the apex court.

Obi’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by his party’s National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh.

The statement, which was released hours after Atiku’s appeal to the former Governor of Anambra State, stated that Obi had already been speaking about the need for Nigerian leaders to be good role models.

The party said Obi is currently in the “Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.”

The party added that its presidential candidate has been in “the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.”

The Labour Party therefore called on other interests willing to join its pursuit of justice at the apex court.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

