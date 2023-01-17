ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Ima Elijah

Peter Obi is coming in to destroy such structures and take the country to a new height...

Peter Obi.
Peter Obi.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has replied to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over his comment earlier which said that if elected as Nigeria’s president, the administration of the former Governor of Anambra State would be disastrous.

What Saraki said: Speaking during an interview on Arise Television yesterday, Saraki noted that LP has no candidates to fill up the parliamentary seats, hence things may not go well if the party wins the presidential poll. (Read more on what Saraki said)

Peter Obi's reply: In a swift reaction, however, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti movement, Kenneth Okonkwo, who appeared on the same platform on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, said the structures being bragged about by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are those of criminality, poverty, insecurity, scarcity of fuel and bad leadership.

According to him, Obi was coming in to destroy such structures and take the country to a new height of productivity and exportation.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
