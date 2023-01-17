Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

What Saraki said: Speaking during an interview on Arise Television yesterday, Saraki noted that LP has no candidates to fill up the parliamentary seats, hence things may not go well if the party wins the presidential poll. (Read more on what Saraki said)

Peter Obi's reply: In a swift reaction, however, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti movement, Kenneth Okonkwo, who appeared on the same platform on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, said the structures being bragged about by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are those of criminality, poverty, insecurity, scarcity of fuel and bad leadership.