Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

The tribunal commenced the pre-hearing of all petitions filed by various opposition parties seeking to overturn the election of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential poll.

Obi, who emerged third in the election, had approached the court to cancel the election on the grounds that the President-elect and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, were not qualified to run for the election.

The pre-hearing session is a procedural process in which the tribunal considers the various petitions and determines if there are sufficient grounds to proceed with the case.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was inaugurated by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on April 4, 2023, to hear and determine all petitions arising from the February 25 presidential poll.