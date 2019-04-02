Citing electoral violence in some parts of the state, INEC suspended the collation process on Sunday, March 10.

The electoral body also announced a schedule of activities for the resumption of the exercise to hold between April 2 and 5.

According to NAN, Wike is leading in eight local government areas from the 10 out of 17 results so far announced.

The PDP candidate won in Port Harcourt City, Omuma, Ikwere, Andoni, Eleme, Opobo -Nkoro, Okirika and Bonny Local Government Areas (LGAs) with a total of 249,397 votes.

Results from the remaining seven LGAs are still being awaited as at the time of filing this story.