RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP to elect Ekiti governorship candidate January 28

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The Ekiti governorship election is scheduled to take place on June 18.

The PDP has rescheduled its timetable for the election [Adedotun Soyebi]
The PDP has rescheduled its timetable for the election [Adedotun Soyebi]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its primary election for the Ekiti State governorship election has been rescheduled for January 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

The party's National Working Committee (NWC) announced the readjustment of the election's timetable in a statement on Wednesday, January 5.

The ward congress to elect three-member ad hoc ward delegates has been rescheduled to January 15, 2022, and local government congress rescheduled to January 22.

"All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our Party in Ekiti state are by this guided accordingly," the PDP's National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said in Wednesday's statement.

Senator Biodun Olujimi, former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni, former deputy governor, Olusola Eleka, and Otunba Bisi Kolawole are some of the aspirants hoping to win the party's ticket.

The Ekiti governorship election is scheduled to take place on June 18, and the winner billed to replace incumbent, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in October.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

State Police is not an option - Buhari

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

President Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser

PDP to elect Ekiti governorship candidate January 28

PDP to elect Ekiti governorship candidate January 28

We've rehabilitated 99 roads in Imo in 2 years - Uzodinma

We've rehabilitated 99 roads in Imo in 2 years - Uzodinma

Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello to become next president

Northern women endorse Yahaya Bello to become next president

Police team refuses to back down from Magodo occupation despite Sanwo-Olu's orders

Police team refuses to back down from Magodo occupation despite Sanwo-Olu's orders

University of Calabar to resume academic activities January 5

University of Calabar to resume academic activities January 5

Police, repentant bandits, vigilantes rescue 97 people from Zamfara forests

Police, repentant bandits, vigilantes rescue 97 people from Zamfara forests

Navy alerts public on fraudulent recruitment websites

Navy alerts public on fraudulent recruitment websites

Trending

Bishop Kukah: 'Buhari still picks my calls even though I criticize him a lot'

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah accuses President Muhammadu Buhari of sacrificing Nigerians for northern interest. (Naija News)

Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers mentioned Okorocha as one of their sponsors

Ex-Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha (L) and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma (WithinNigeria)

Ex-Presidential candidate Bashir Tofa dies at 74

Bashir-Tofa

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency