PDP to elect Ekiti governorship candidate January 28

The party's National Working Committee (NWC) announced the readjustment of the election's timetable in a statement on Wednesday, January 5.

The ward congress to elect three-member ad hoc ward delegates has been rescheduled to January 15, 2022, and local government congress rescheduled to January 22.

"All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our Party in Ekiti state are by this guided accordingly," the PDP's National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said in Wednesday's statement.

Senator Biodun Olujimi, former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni, former deputy governor, Olusola Eleka, and Otunba Bisi Kolawole are some of the aspirants hoping to win the party's ticket.