Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, who is also the Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO), gave the threat at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the party took the decision after due consideration of comments, threats and actions by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which according to him, were directly inimical to a peaceful, free and fair election.

He said that Nigerians were still in a shock over comments by the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on a national television on members of the global democratic institutions that were working for a peaceful election in Nigeria.

We therefore call on the National Peace Committee to immediately summon el-Rufai on his remarks.

This country belongs to all of us and no individual or group, no matter how highly placed, can subjugate other citizens or seek to appropriate any sort of absolutism to themselves.

Ologbondiyan also called on the National Peace Committee to note the shutdown of all the stadia in Kano state by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

It is necessary to state that the PDP is a party of peace and we are committed to the peace accord.

We wish to remind the acting IGP that his acceptability among Nigerians across party line was based on the pedigree, which was presented to Nigerians before his appointment.

This pedigree and exposure placed on his shoulders, the responsibility to be just, firm, equitable and professional in the discharge of his duties.

We therefore urge him not to allow his reputation to be mired in controversial political activities.