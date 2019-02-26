The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has requested for the official data of accredited voters.

Osita Chidoka, the PDP rep monitoring the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made the request on behalf of the party.

Chidoka was however rebuffed by the spokesman of Buhari's campaign council, Festus Keyamo, who said the request amounts to an inquisition.

PDP also issued an official statement supporting its rep's request.

Read the full statement below:

The People's Democratic Party has requested the INEC Chairman to provide official card reader data on accredited voters in the February 23rd General election.

This becomes important as allegedly spurious figures arrive from the various states collated yet.

The PDP spokesman; Osita Chidoka addressed the INEC Chairman during the collation of results about the issue.

Recall that the PDP had made claims of malfunctioning card readers in the South, as against easy and seamless conduct of elections in the North. Mr Chidoka said; "It seems we are not in the same country because while other regions are complaining of card reader malfunction, the North is recording enormous numbers."

The collation of the presidential election results is currently going on.