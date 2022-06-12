PDP picking Atiku left bitter pills for South East- Igbo elders

The organisation however, said it's keeping hopes alive as there were other routes to a South-East presidency.

This was disclosed to Sunday PUNCH by the Secretary-General of IECF, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku.

Nwekeaku maintained that what the PDP did to the South-East can be best described as betrayal and injustice.

He said, “Whatever might have happened in PDP, what is clear is that PDP has rejected the Igbo and Igbo have given the PDP more support than any other zone.

“An Igbo son, the former Vice President (Dr. Alex Ekwueme), was instrumental to the formation of the PDP. Since 1999, the Igbo have been voting for the PDP, even at the time other people migrated, Igbo remained in PDP.

“For PDP to come and change the zoning arrangement, because it is the turn of South-East, is bitter pill for Igbos. Even the people who dumped PDP in the past later came back, the PDP preferred to consider them.

“We won’t quarrel with them, but it doesn’t go down well with an average Igbo person. And so what we do next?”