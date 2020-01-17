The National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has dressed down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for asking the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed to resign.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus had called for the resignation of the Chief Justice after the Supreme Court sacked the Emeke Ihedioha as governor of Imo state and declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma as winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Reacting to Secondus’ statement, Oshiomhole said calling for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria was the height of recklessness exhibited by the PDP.

The ruling party Chairman added the statement by Secondus was not only designed to intimidate the judiciary but also to incite civil unrest in the country.

He said, “The PDP is not only reckless (but) it believes it is its birthright to benefit from electoral fraud. Courts are bound to interpret laws according to the constitution. No court has the power to bend the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.”

The former governor of Edo State also slammed the Imo State’s Returning Officer, Prof Francis Otunta for not recognizing that 12 is not 2/3 of 27 local governments in the state.

He said, “That Returning Officer ought not only to be dismissed but should face the consequence of action. It was the height of irresponsibility on the part of Independent National Electoral Commission to condone such action.

“A professor of mathematics curiously did not know that 12 is not two-third of 27 local government areas and proceeded to unlawfully declare Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state.

“In a society that is committed to fairness and rule of law, that returning officer ought not only to be dismissed but he also ought to have reported himself to the security how he arrived at the decision to declare Emeka Ihedioha as governor.”

He added that the Supreme Court has, however corrected the wrong in the election by sacking Ihedioh and declaring Uzodinma as the duly elected candidate in the election.