UK varsity rolls out tuition, travel-free scholarship for Nigerian students

Segun Adeyemi

The David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health offers free tuition and travel grants.

Free UK varsity scholarship [Meta A.I Image]

These scholarships, known as the David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health, fully cover the expenses for students intending to study in the UK.

Additionally, the scholarship encompasses a postgraduate researcher stipend, the amount of which will be determined later for the upcoming academic session, with the previous year’s stipend being £18,622.

The university has specified that the application process is for the 2024/2025 Academic Session, which will commence in September.

As quoted by Punch, the school said, “The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) offers the prestigious David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health to a limited number of applicants on the MSc in Global Plant Health.

“Each full scholarship will cover up to the full cost of the tuition fee (£33,150 for 2024-25), maintenance grant (exact value at the UKRI postgraduate researcher stipend level to be determined for 2024-25; in 2023-24, it was £18,622), and an additional £4,000 for travel costs (subject to valid economy class travel receipts)

“You are eligible for a full scholarship under these terms if you meet all these criteria: You are in receipt of an offer of a place on the UEA MSc in Global Plant Health; You are a national of or domiciled in a least-developed, low-income, or lower-middle-income country or territory as defined by the Overseas Development Agency Development Assistance Committee (DAC) list, version 2024-25 for entry in 2024-25 academic year.”

The institution has a set number of scholarships available, and it will distribute them gradually over the year.

The school recommends immediate application once a prospective candidate meets the admission requirements.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

UK varsity rolls out tuition, travel-free scholarship for Nigerian students

