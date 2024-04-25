UK varsity rolls out tuition, travel-free scholarship for Nigerian students

These scholarships, known as the David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health, fully cover the expenses for students intending to study in the UK.

Additionally, the scholarship encompasses a postgraduate researcher stipend, the amount of which will be determined later for the upcoming academic session, with the previous year’s stipend being £18,622.

The university has specified that the application process is for the 2024/2025 Academic Session, which will commence in September.

As quoted by Punch, the school said, “The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) offers the prestigious David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health to a limited number of applicants on the MSc in Global Plant Health.

“Each full scholarship will cover up to the full cost of the tuition fee (£33,150 for 2024-25), maintenance grant (exact value at the UKRI postgraduate researcher stipend level to be determined for 2024-25; in 2023-24, it was £18,622), and an additional £4,000 for travel costs (subject to valid economy class travel receipts)

“You are eligible for a full scholarship under these terms if you meet all these criteria: You are in receipt of an offer of a place on the UEA MSc in Global Plant Health; You are a national of or domiciled in a least-developed, low-income, or lower-middle-income country or territory as defined by the Overseas Development Agency Development Assistance Committee (DAC) list, version 2024-25 for entry in 2024-25 academic year.”

The institution has a set number of scholarships available, and it will distribute them gradually over the year.