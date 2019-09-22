Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have urged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to stop open criticisms of his colleagues.

The governors also asked Wike to join hands with his colleagues in the party to take power back from the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

According to Punch, delegates of the PDP Governors’ Forum, who met with Wike at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday night, were very frank in their discussion with the governor.

The delegates led by Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal include Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Mohammed Mattawale (Zamfara).

Tambuwal was reported to have been chosen as the leader of the delegates because of his closeness to Wike.

In the build up to the 2019 presidential election, Tambuwal was Wike’s choice for the PDP presidential ticket.

However, since the former speaker of the House of Representative was defeated in the party’s primary election, there have been insinuations that Wike had not been showing much commitment to the party and its cause.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor recently caused a commotion in the party, when he hurriedly congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for defeating his party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

When asked why he congratulated the President when his party rejected the court’s judgement, Wike defended his action, saying he preferred to congratulate Buhari in the open, rather than visiting him at night like some PDP governors do.

Wike also caused another controversy in the party when he accused members of the committee set up to look into the emergence of Ndudi Elumelu as the minority leader in the House of Representatives of corruption.

A source at the governors meeting with Wike in Port Harcourt on Friday, told Punch that it was a frank meeting, adding that members of the delegation were carefully chosen.

The source said, ‘The meeting discussed a lot of issues which we believe will help lift the party and position it as being together ahead of its appeal at the Supreme Court in its case against the election of President Buhari.

‘‘Then, we also discussed the need for the party to work together in order to confront the APC in the November governorship elections in both Bayelsa and Kogi states.

‘‘We also asked the governor (of Rivers) not to openly castigate his colleagues on any issue. He agreed and told us his mind as well. You know Wike is not someone who will not express himself on any issue. At the end of the day, we resolved to move on together as a formidable team.’’

At the end of the meeting Governor Tambuwal said the PDP governors have agreed to remain strong and united.

He said, “We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and to thank God for giving the state a wonderful leader like him. The Peoples Democratic Party is very strongly united.

“We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship, to encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.”

He also said that the governors were in Port Harcourt to celebrate the 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike, adding that the spirit in Rivers States is that of celebration, thanksgiving and gratitude to God.