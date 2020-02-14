The forum said this in a statement by the Director- General of the Forum, Mr C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja on Thursday.

Maduabum said the victory was all the more remarkable as it reaffirmed the fact that “God is in charge of the affairs of men.”

“It shows that the truth and the peoples will will ultimately triumph. This is a great victory for democracy and rule of law,” he said.

Maduabum said that as the governors welcomed Diri to their forum, they prayed God to give him the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of Bayelsa aright.

“We implore you to carry everyone along and run an inclusive government worthy of the ideals of the PDP Governors’ family,” he said.