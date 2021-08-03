The national officers, mostly in deputy positions, complained that they were being sidelined by the national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The chairman had faced recent calls to step down especially in light of the party's recent loss of three governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Numerous lawmakers have also fled to the APC, further undermining the PDP's objective to regain control of the Federal Government in 2023.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said a meeting with the affected officers has already taken place.

"The party will look into the grievances raised by the members of NEC, as well as members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

"Internal conflict resolution mechanism of our party has also been immediately activated to put these issues behind us," he said.