Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP: 98 candidates aspire for 24 Gombe Assembly seats

In Gombe 98 PDP candidates aspire for 24 Assembly seats

Ukwakwe disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the conduct of the screening of aspirants in Gombe on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC fixes February 10 for rerun bye-election play PDP: 98 candidates aspire for 24 Gombe Assembly seats (UnicPress)

At least 98 candidates are aspiring for the 24 seats of the Gombe State House of Assembly on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the Chairman screening committee of the party Mr Regis Ukwakwe.

Ukwakwe disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the conduct of the screening of aspirants in Gombe on Saturday.

He said the aim of the screening was to make sure that successful candidates seeking such elective office in the party avoid any problem at the tribunal.

According to him, the committee has screened 64 candidates, including former Commissioners and retired permanent secretaries, adding that the exercise had been hitch-free, so far.

He expressed optimism that those that would scale through the exercise successfully would be people of moral standing to contest the State House of Assembly election.

“We want to make sure that we present the best candidates who are strong and have the capacity to win opponents,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Presidency PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, othersbullet
2 2019 Election Ogun APC presents 2 'consensus' governorship candidatesbullet
3 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election INEC warns against vote buying ahead of poll
Osun Governorship Election Saraki will lead PDP’s campaign council
Osun Governorship Election INEC plans to adopt secret ballot system during poll
2019 Elections INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners of over 10m uncollected PVCs
2019 Elections INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying
Rivers By-Election Edwin Clark condemns violence, wants severe punishment for electoral offenders
INEC How electoral body is making it difficult for people to vote in 2019
In Osun INEC reacts to specimen ballot paper controversy
INEC Agency issues Certificate of Registration to new parties, pledges to re-administer polling units

Politics

In Yobe IPAC lauds APC on discipline and party supremacy
Appeal court freezes Fayose's bank accounts
Fayose Governor has dumped his presidential ambition and here's why
This is how much Kwara received as August FAAC
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor wants to represent Kwara South at the senate
Fouad Oki says Lagos APC is sitting on a keg of gunpowder
Fouad Oki Lagos APC is sitting on a keg of gunpowder ahead of primaries - Ex-Vice Chairman