Our governorship candidate yet to announce running mate – Lagos PDP

Amode was reacting to reported emergence of a Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as running mate nominee to the PDP governorship candidate.

According to him, the candidate will soon announce his running mate without delay and everybody will know.

“It is not in my place to announce who the running mate to our governorship candidate, Jandor, is. Let us wait for the candidate himself to announce.

“Has the candidate of the party announced anywhere that he has picked his own running mate?

“What you are reading online on this, is it from the candidate of the party?

“The candidate of the party will announce who his running mate is and he has not done that. We should wait for the official announcement,” Amode said.

When probed further to know if the party had settled on anyone for the running mate slot for PDP governorship candidate, Amode declined response.

The party’s spokesman added that he could not also confirm the choice of Akindele as the running mate of the party’s governorship candidate.

According to him, it is the candidate, not the party, that will announce who the running mate will be just like the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did when he announced Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as his running mate for the 2023 election.

“He will do that in no time and you all will hear. I will not confirm anything, the candidate of the party will do so,” he said.