Osun rerun poll: Our alliance with APC in order — SDP chieftain

Mr Yemisi Oladeji, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said on Saturday that the party’s decision to enter into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Thursday ’s rerun election in Osun was in order.

Adedeji, who was also a governorship aspirant, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo that the decision was taken by the leadership of the party and not only Iyiola Omisore, the party’s flagbearer.

“Sincerely and with a deep knowledge of the structure of the party called SDP, I would convincingly say that Omisore has never taken any unilateral decision on behalf of the party.

“It is, however, important to clear the air on the rationale behind the formation of alliance and coalition between the SDP and APC which eventually led to the victory of APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, at the just concluded governorship election.

“When the situation arose for SDP to give support to either the APC or PDP candidates, we all knew the party was in a position to determine who wins the election.

“ Saraki visited Omisore to seek support. Omisore in his wisdom threw the decision to support or not to support PDP to the working committee of the three senatorial districts to consider even before Fayemi of the APC approached him at all.

“To put the records straight, at the point when APC eventually approached Omisore, the idea of conditions to be met by either party emerged and those working committees jointly came up with a template that was given to APC and PDP.

“PDP chieftains and members alike in their arrogance believed they have won the election, so no allies would be needed forgetting that even as great as America is, the country will never go to any war without allies.

“The APC, knowing what was at stake, didn’t only jump to the SDP offer, the party sent six serving governors, the party chairman and others for negotiations as a sign of seriousness.

“The PDP still failed to retrace its steps and take swift action of redemption.

“`Instead, the party was busy filing court cases and calling Omisore’s bluff, so SDP gave APC the needed support to win the election,’’ he said.

He said neutrality would have amounted to a loss for the party which believes in the concept of inclusive politics.

The party chieftain admonished those criticising Omisore to refrain from doing so “ because the decision he took was not for personal gain.’’