Osinbajo deserves right of first refusal in presidential race - PCG chairman

Alongside former Lagos governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osinbajo is seen as one of the frontrunners to continue the APC's control of the Federal Government once President Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year tenure comes to an end.

The PCG is a body that strongly drums support for the current Vice President and as such, its chairman Kurfi, believes the former Lagos State Attorney-General is the rightful man for the job of the next presidency.

“The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal and even in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others,” Kurfi said a meeting with Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Zulum while receiving the PCG, stressed that even though he welcomes the ambitions of the various candidates that intend to run, it must not come at the expense of cooperation with leaders within the party.

“I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison," Zulum said.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.

“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party."