Oshiomhole sworn in as APC chairman

The convention, which held convention Saturday, June, 23, 2018, stretched into Sunday, June 24, 2018.
According to Punch, the oath was administered to Oshiomhole and Buni by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.
The former Edo state Governor was elected APC national chairman unopposed after all other candidates for the same position dropped their interests for the position.