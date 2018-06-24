Pulse.ng logo
Oshiomhole sworn in as APC chairman

APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman

  • Published:
Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s Secretary, Mai Mala Buni have been sworn in. play

Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) being sworn in.

(Punch)
Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s Secretary, Mai Mala Buni have been sworn in.

According to Punch, the oath was administered to Oshiomhole and Buni by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

President Buhari (L) and Adams Oshiomhole (R)

(Punch)

 

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole has corruption cases against him - PDP alleges

The former Edo state Governor was elected APC national chairman unopposed after all other candidates for the same position dropped their interests for the position.

Politics

