The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been postponed indefinitely.

The NEC gathering would have been one of the most followed events this week, following the suspension of APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole on March 4.

It was billed for Tuesday, March 17, and could have sealed Oshiomhole's fate or bought him more time on the saddle.

The governing party has been enmeshed in crisis and balkanized into pro and anti-Oshiomhole factions for sometime now.

The embattled party chairman however has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC godfather Bola Tinubu as he clings to his job.

TheCable reports that the postponement was announced after some governors of the ruling party met with President Buhari.