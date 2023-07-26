ADVERTISEMENT
Only the rich are invited, the poor are pounced upon by EFCC - Falana on Ganduje

Ima Elijah

Ganduje's immunity expires, but he seeks to extend protection indefinitely, says Falana.

Femi Falana [Guardian]
Femi Falana [Guardian]

Speaking to the media after a recent sitting on Tuesday July 25, 2023, at the Federal High Court in Kano, Falana expressed concerns about the disparity in how the police and anti-graft agencies treat the wealthy and the less privileged.

According to Falana, the immunity enjoyed by Governor Ganduje expired on May 29, rendering him subject to arrest and investigation like any other Nigerian citizen. He asserted that the ongoing legal proceedings cannot be labeled as an abuse of process since the investigation has yet to commence.

In Falana's words, "Every Nigerian, apart from those who are covered by immunity, can be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted if there is evidence. The attempt to extend immunity in perpetuity goes against our laws. If you are invited to come and clear your name, it cannot be termed as abuse."

The fiery lawyer criticised the perceived class bias in law enforcement, stating that only the rich and influential seem to benefit from special treatment, while the ordinary citizens face harsh actions.

"You see only the rich are invited by the police and anti-graft agencies ordinary people are pounced upon by the police and the EFCC have you ever seen EFCC Parade the big men? they only Parade Yahoo Yahoo boys. That is a class character of the law only a big man can go to court and say I don't want to be arrested. It doesn't happen anywhere in the world, please.

"You can't talk of abuse of person when the process has not even begun."

Yes! Falana called out his clients in the case.

Ganduje's lawyer reveals why he has ignored invitations for investigation. READ HERE

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

