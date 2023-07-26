Court to deliver judgement on Ganduje's immunity case September 22

The judgement is scheduled to be pronounced on September 22, as per the court's announcement.

The case revolves around the investigation launched by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission into the activities of the former governor. Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the anti-graft agency, argued on Tuesday that Abdullahi Ganduje's immunity as a former governor had ended on May 29.

He emphasised that no court in the country should offer protection to Ganduje, his family, or his cabinet members in the face of the ongoing investigation.

In response, Matthew Burkaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing Abdullahi Ganduje, asserted that the process of the investigation had not adhered to due process, thereby infringing upon the former governor's fundamental human rights.

"The issue of immunity ending is not a legal argument. That's a known thing, but the fact is we're not in court to stop anybody from carrying out an investigation. We are just saying do it in accordance with the four walls of the law.

"What they are doing is not in accordance within the four-walls of the law, and that is why we are in court to say, 'Look, do it in accordance with the powers of the law.' I mean, the applicant is not afraid to face the Lord, he's not afraid to state the issue.