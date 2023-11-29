Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

Last week Friday, the state lawmakers, party leaders and other stakeholders met with President Tinubu in Abuja to resolve the crisis occasioned by the incapacitation of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who has been out of the state for several months due to ill health.

At the Abuja meeting, it was reported that the lawmakers agreed with the resolution by the President that Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa be declared as acting governor of the state.

But on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, while Aiyedatiwa was expecting the resolution with President Tinubu to be announced, the state lawmakers, during their plenary session refused to activate the doctrine of necessity that will necessitate the transfer power to him as acting governor.

While reading the resolution of the house on the matter, Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the Assembly, said their position agreed with the resolution reached with President Tinubu, saying the state’s status quo would remain in the absence of Akeredolu.

Akeredolu has been on a sickbed for a while and he’s said to be recuperating at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Despite the void Akeredolu’s absence created, Oladiji said the assembly resolved that Aiyedatiwa should maintain his position as deputy governor of the state while all impeachment proceedings against him be terminated.

The resolution of the assembly:

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolution reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leadership of our great party.

“That all parties shall embrace peace; that status quo be maintained by all parties; that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties; that there will be no dissolution of the State Executive Council’

“That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the President;

“That the party leadership and structures remain intact; that the House of Assembly leadership remains intact;

“That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor.

“That three enforcers including the State chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State of House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, and Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catharine Oladunni Odu, were appointed to monitor compliance with the foregoing resolution.”

