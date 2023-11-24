ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu meets Ondo lawmakers over Akeredolu’s health

Bayo Wahab

While President Tinubu is expected to settle the political crisis in Ondo, the state's lawmakers are believed to be divided on the issue.

The President is expected to meet with Akeredeolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and members of the Ondo State House of Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Some stakeholders in southwest politics had earlier prevailed on President Tinubu to intervene in the Ondo political crisis occasioned by Akeredolu’s incapacitation.

While confirming the meeting with President Tinubu, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide in an interview with TheNation said some lawmakers had earlier planned a plenary of the House to declare Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor on Friday.

He added that the session was cancelled after the President waded into the crisis.

“Our sitting was to declare Aiyedatiwa as Acting Governor. The Governor is still alive,” he said.

While the President is expected to settle the crisis, the lawmakers are believed to be divided on the issue.

According to Premium Times, 11 of the lawmakers are said to be in support of declaring the governor as incapacitated and his deputy as acting governor.

But while some lawmakers are pushing for Aiyedatiwa to be declared as acting governor, some lawmakers loyal to the governor are demanding his resignation.

The lawmakers want the Speaker of the House to become acting governor, arguing that elevating Aiyedatiwa's position would amount to rewarding him for his alleged disloyalty to his principal.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

