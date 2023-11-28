Aiyedatiwa may be declared acting governor today as Akeredolu recuperates in Ibadan

According to ThePunch, a source in the assembly said the lawmakers’ plenary session will bother on whether the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa should be declared acting governor or not.

The Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu has been on a sickbed for a while as his absence causes political crisis in the state.

Akeredolu, who was flown to Germany for treatment some months ago is believed to be recuperating at his residence in Ibadan following his return to the country in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to his ill health, Akeredolu’s lingering absence has been generating rancour in Ondo as the state’s lawmakers disagree on whether Aiyedatiwa should be elevated to the acting governor position or not.

Amid the crisis, some lawmakers loyal to Akeredolu pushed for the impeachment of the deputy governor, while others rejected the move.

However, the source who spoke with ThePunch disclosed that Aiyedatiwa may be declared acting governor, saying that was part of the outcome of their meeting with President Tinubu.

“The House plans to sit tomorrow (Tuesday) and Aiyedatiwa may be declared acting governor during the sitting. This is part of the outcome of the meeting with President Tinubu,” the source said.