Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, says it is time to look beyond the events of the eighth Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 17, 2019, Omo-Agege noted that the ninth Senate would ensure an enabling environment for the implementation of the Federal Government's next level agenda.

While appreciating some Senators who supported his candidacy, the Delta lawmaker said he holds no grudge against others who felt otherwise.

"Like all phases of life, 8th Senate has come and gone," Omo-Agege said. "This is 9th Senate and all that transpired in the 8th Senate is now history. Now we have to look forward.

"I begrudge nobody over any issue in the 8th Senate. Even the election that brought me in as Deputy President of the 9th Senate last week has closed the chapter of the 8th Senate as far as partisan issues were concerned.

"At inauguration on the day of the election, there were 62 APC Senators, 44 PDP and 1 YPP, meaning that the 68 votes I got, cut across party lines.

"With such bi-partisan or multi partisan confidence reposed in one, the era of partisanship is gone. I will assist the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, in making the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly, one for the benefit of all Nigerians.

"We shall give the required collaboration to the executive arm of government and help in putting in place the needed enabling environment for execution of the next level agenda," he added.

Omo-Agege defeated Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge Deputy Senate President on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.