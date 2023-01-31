Obi’s campaign director, others decamp to PDP in Bauchi

Bawu stated this at a news conference in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to him, all the chairmen of the party, state and zonal officers as well as national officers from the zone have also defected to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said the defection was informed by the lack of structure of the LP at state, local and ward levels, adding that, “the LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.

“We are officially declaring that all the North-East executives of Labour Party are defecting to PDP, to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilise votes to who has the capacity to win the election,” he said.

He said the decampees preferred the PDP above other political parties because they believed the party and its presidential candidate has the capacity to handle the country.