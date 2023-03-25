ADVERTISEMENT
Obi and I have unbreakable bond - Otti reminds 'mischievous' elements

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti explained that his comment in a recent interview wasn't intended to downplay Obi's influence in his election as Abia State Governor-elect.

Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Otti's comments come following the backlash he got from some Nigerians following his claim in a recent interview that he would have won his governorship contest in Abia State even without Obi joining the Labour Party.

Pulse reports that Otti ended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s 16-year rule in the South-East state after he defeated the ruling party in a hotly-contested election on March 18, 2023.

When asked during a Channels Television programme, 'Politics Today,' if the former Anambra State Governor's influence had aided his victory, the former bank chief said he had won elections in the state before.

“I had won election in the past without Peter Obi,” Otti replied and was heavily quoted by many media houses as thus.

Reacting to the development in a statement the Governor-elect describe the media reports as “headline-induced journalistic sensationalism” aimed at driving traffic and drawing needless attention.

He stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The statement read: Obi knows and understands my personality, and knows that I hold him very high, and thus would be laughing at those that twisted my statement in a manner it would look like a denigration of him.

“That I almost lost the APGA governorship ticket in 2019 in Abia, was because I had the audacity to defend Obi publicly when I presented facts of evidence to prove that he left the money he claimed to have left behind in Anambra’s treasury while leaving office as governor. This was against the denial by the then-Anambra State government.

“Again, my Thisday Column of June 8, 2020 captioned, ‘The Triumph of Profligacy Over Prudence’ was used to celebrate Obi and his leadership style.

As we were not in the same party then, there was no better way to prove that my love, support and appreciation of Okwute has nothing to do with politics. I’m sure he would be laughing over this report, because he’s smarter and thus understands the agenda of those circulating the distorted portion of my interview.

“Obi and I have unbreakable bond, therefore those trying to use a news headline to bury the substance of my analogical submission which was made to respond to a question and explain that, outside the massive impacts of the Obi wave, we are on ground in Abia and had won elections twice in the past; are either being misled or are outrightly mischievous.”

