Governor Godwin Obaseki appealed for unity in Edo when he was sworn in for a second term as the state's governor on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The 63-year-old beat 13 other candidates to to win the September 19 governorship election.

He was sworn in on Thursday alongside his deputy, Philip Shaibu, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

The governor said everyone in the state must leave conflict in the past and unite to push Edo forward.

He said, "It is time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny.

"Let's stop dwelling in the past. It time to take our common destiny in our hands and commence the odious task of making Edo great again."

Obaseki said his re-election victory represents a new hope for the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria.

He had won a first term in office in 2016 as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just months before this year's election due to an internal crisis that almost robbed him of a second term.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for doing his best to ensure that the will of the people was allowed to prevail in Edo.

"What you, my dear people of Edo State, achieved on September 19 is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions.

"We have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly," he said.

Obaseki said his government is committed to working for every citizen and ensuring Edo grows into a globally competitive economy enabled by technology for the benefit of all.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate who finished second at the polls in September has repeatedly condemned the election, alleging numerous voting malpractices.

Even though he failed to file a petition against Obaseki's victory, he announced in October that he'll continue to pursue two pre-election cases already filed in court challenging the governor's eligibility to contest the election.