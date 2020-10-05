Osagie Ize-Iyamu has finally announced that he will not be challenging the result of the Edo governorship election before an election tribunal.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the September 19 election to the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, but refused to concede defeat.

The APC's national leadership last month hailed Obaseki's re-election as a victory for democracy and called on Ize-Iyamu to do the same.

In a statement released on Monday, October 5, 2020, the APC candidate announced his decision to not pursue legal action.

He said his decision was informed by the directive of the APC national leadership, and the need to avoid further political tension in the state.

Obaseki was re-elected for a second four-year term in office as Edo governor after beating 13 other candidates [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Despite finally throwing in the towel, Ize-Iyamu condemned the election, alleging numerous voting malpractices.

He said, "There were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results."

He alleged that there were unlawful cancellations of results in certain areas of the state, and that thugs took over collation centres in many locations without the intervention of law enforcement agents.

Ize-Iyamu said he will continue to pursue two pre-election cases already filed in court challenging Obaseki's eligibility to contest the election.

The governor has been accused by the APC of contesting on fraudulent academic documents.

"These are all lawful and integral parts of the electoral process in any democracy, which we must all respect and acknowledge as genuine democrats.

"The outcome of these pending cases have direct effect on the election."

Ize-Iyamu, a former Secretary to the State Government, called on his supporters to avoid acrimony and continue to believe in the electoral process as an important part of the democratic system.