Nobody can stop my friendship with Wike - Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

Ortom disclosed this on Wednesday, August, 31, 2022, while reacting to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria also known as MACBAN, on the allegation that he has neglected his responsibilities as governor to become an ‘Errand Boy’ to Wike.

Recall that the governor in the past few days, has been in a war of words with members of the herdsmen association.

The herders group had filed a suit against Ortom at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly seizing over 25,000 cows belonging to his members and detaining about 4,000 herders.

Saleh Alhassan, the National Secretary-General of the Fulani socio-cultural group, revealed this in response to the State’s Community Volunteer Guards’ official inauguration by Governor Ortom in July.

Reacting, Ortom said that the Miyetti Allah is only pained because of the outcome of his relationship with Wike, adding that he was not close to Wike before but now that they are friends, no one can stop them.

“I am the governor of Benue State, and I am not lacking in any area of my responsibility. Despite all the challenges I have, we have been able to provide basic infrastructure. My relationship with Wike pains them. You know your true friend when you are in distress. They are annoyed because we have taken the lead in guiding people.

"I and Wike speak to ourselves frankly. He is not happy with what is happening in the country today and nobody is happy about this, so we are on the same page. Birds of the same feather flocks together. He has spoken to condemn this administration and what Miyetti Allah is doing.

"He followed us in Benue and established the law prohibiting open grazing in Rivers State. They are annoyed because I have taken the lead in guiding people. Some states are already asking me about the process of establishing the anti open grazing law", Ortom said.

Governor Wike and Ortom have enjoyed a close relationship since the killing in Benue began as a result of farmer/herder conflict.

In the recently concluded People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential party primaries, Nigerians saw the relationship grow, as Ortom is visibly known to be in Wike's camp.

Following the primaries Ortom berated Atiku for failing to pick Wike as his running mate despite a recommendation by a party committee.