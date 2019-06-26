Alhaji Yahaya Ability, PDP Zonal Chairman, Niger North Senatorial District (Zone C) made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Minna.

“The PDP seven man committee on review of the outcome of 2019 general elections in Niger state has concluded its report and will be submitted to the party on Wednesday,” he said.

Ability said the committee reviewed the performance of the party in the elections and made recommendations on how to approach subsequent elections in the state.

He said the party stalwarts expected at the event included the PDP State Working Committee, State Executive Committee members, immediate past governor of the state, Dr Babangida Aliyu and Alhaji Umar Nasko, PDP candidate in the elections.

Others include Malam Abubakar Tanko, Board of Trustees member, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira, National financial secretary of the party and Dr Aminu Kontagora, former governor of Kano state among others.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 526,412 votes to defeat Nasko who polled 298,065 votes in the general elections.