Former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has announced his intention to contest in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

He made the announcement at the party's national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Mimiko rejoined the Labour Party in June 2018 after initially dumping the party for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014.

He was elected Ondo governor in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 on the platform of the Labour Party after joining the party in 2006.

Details later.