Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome has criticised President Buhari for threatening ballot box snatchers with death.

Buhari, on Monday, February 18, 2019, said those who are planning to snatch ballot boxes should be ready to pay with their lives.

The President made the statement while speaking at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said Buhari’s comment shows that he is very desperate.

According to Daily Post, Ozekhome also said that the President’s statement is unconstitutional.

“Section 131 of the Electoral Act on the other hand prescribes N1 million fine or 3 years imprisonment for anyone who directly or indirectly inflicts injury on others, or causes harm, violence, or uses duress and undue influence for the purpose of winning an election

“This statement, to say the least, is not only outrageously unpresidential, but it shows his extreme desperation and panicky mindset.

“For the records, it is the president’s own APC party that has so far been involved, to the knowledge of the whole world, in bizarre acts of electoral malpractices during their primaries, leading to an implosively divided party of disparate and inchoate tendencies.

“All over the world presidents are known to be extremely cautious and restrained, even when others do not.

“This is because a president is supposed to approximate the highest ideals, morals and nobility of the national psyche, ethos and consciousness,” he added.

Meanwhile, some supporters of the President have hailed him for issuing a stern warning to those planning to disrupt elections.