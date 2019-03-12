The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won a commanding majority of the ninth Senate that will be inaugurated on June 9, 2019.
According to the results officially announced for the February 23 National Assembly elections across the country, APC won 63 seats while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 37 seats.
The Young Progressive Party (YPP) is the only other party outside of the two dominant ones that'll resume to the ninth Senate with only one seat.
The upper legislative chamber has a total of 109 seats with 3 Senators from each of the 36 states plus one from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
As of the time of publishing, INEC has not yet officially listed the winners of eight seats with the results of supplementary elections held for seven of those seats yet to be officially announced.
The seat for the Imo West Senatorial district is also currently up in the air because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has determined that its official was forced to announce the state's outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha, as the winner.
Of the 101 seats that have gone to the APC, PDP or YPP, the candidate for Bauchi South is yet to be determined although the seat has been won by the APC.
Below is the full list of Senators-elect for the ninth senate:
1. Kalu Orji Uzor (APC) - Imo North
2. Orji Theodore Ahamefule (PDP) - Imo Central
3. Imo South - Pending (Supplementary)
4. Ishaku Elisha Cliff (PDP) - Adamawa North
5. Yaroe Binos Dauda (PDP) - Adamawa South
6. Dahiru Aishatu Ahmed (APC) - Adamawa Central
7. Akpan Bassey Albert (PDP) - Akwa Ibom North East
8. Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong (PDP) - Akwa Ibom North West
9. Eyakenyi Akon Etim (PDP) - Akwa Ibom South
10. Stella Oduah (PDP) - Anambra North
11. Uche Lilian Ekwunife (PDP) - Anambra Central
12. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP) - Anambra South
13. Bauchi South - APC (Candidate to be determined by court order)
14. Jika Dauda Halliru (APC) - Bauchi Central
15. Bulkachuwa Adamu Muhammad (APC) - Bauchi North
16. Degi Eremienyo Biobaraku Wangagra (APC) - Bayelsa East
17. Diri Douye (PDP) - Bayelsa Central
18. Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence (PDP) - Bayelsa West
19. Gabriel Suswam (PDP) - Benue North East
20. Emmanuel Yisa Orker-Jev (PDP) - Benue North West
21. Patrick Abba Moro (PDP) - Benue South
22. Kyari Abubakar Shaib (APC) - Borno North
23. Kashim Shettima (APC) - Borno Central
24. Ali Ndume (APC) - Borno South
25. Oko Rose Okoji (PDP) - Cross River North
26. Onor Sandy Ojang (PDP) - Cross River Central
27. Gershom Bassey (PDP) - Cross River South
28. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) - Delta Central
29. Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP) - Delta North
30. James Ebiowou Manager (PDP) - Delta South
31. Egwu Samuel Ominyi (PDP) - Ebonyi North
32. Ogba Joseph Obinna (PDP) - Ebonyi Central
33. Micheal Ama Nnachi (PDP) - Ebonyi South
34. Ordia Akhimienmona Cliffford (PDP) - Edo Central
35. Alimikhena Francis Asekhame (APC)- Edo North
36. Urhoghide Matthew Aisagbonriodion (PDP)- Edo South
37. Adetunmbi Olubunmi Ayodeji (APC) - Ekiti North
38. Bamidele Micheal Opeyemi (APC) - Ekiti Central
39. Adeyeye Clement Adebayo (APC) - Ekiti South
40. Nnamani Chimaroke Ogbonnia (PDP) - Enugu East
41. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP) - Enugu West
42. Utazi Godfrey Chukwuka (PDP) - Enugu North
43. Danjuma Goje (APC) - Gombe Central
44. Amos Bulus Kilawangs (APC) - Gombe South
45. Alkali Saidu Ahmed (APC) - Gombe North
46. Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis (PDP) - Imo East
47. Imo West - Pending (Declaration made under duress)
48. Imo North - Pending (Supplementary)
49. Mohammed Sabo (APC) - Jigawa South West
50. Hassan Ibrahim Hadeija (APC) - Jigawa North East
51. Sankara Danladi Abdullahi (APC) - Jigawa North West
52. Kwari Suleiman Abdu (APC) - Kaduna North
53. Sani Uba (PDP) - Kaduna Central
54. Laah Danjuma Tella (APC) - Kaduna South
55. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC) - Kano Central
56. Barau Jibrin (APC) - Kano North
57. Gaya Ibrahim Kabiru (APC) - Kano South
58. Babba Ahmad Kaita (APC) - Katsina North
59. Mandiya Bello (APC) - Katsina South
60. Abdullahi Kabir (APC) - Katsina Central
61. Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya (APC) - Kebbi North
62. Adamu Mainasara Aliero Muhammad (APC) - Kebbi Central
63. Na Allah Bala Ibn (APC) - Kebbi South
64. Yakubu Oseni (APC) - Kogi Central
65. Kogi East - Pending (Supplementary)
66. Dino Melaye (PDP) - Kogi West
67. Umar Suleiman Sadiq (APC) - Kwara North
68. Oloriegbe Yahaya Ibrahim (APC) - Kwara Central
69. Ashiru Oyelola Yisa (APC) - Kwara South
70. Remi Tinubu (APC) - Lagos Central
71. Osinowo Sikiru Adebayo (APC) - Lagos East
72. Adeola Soloman Olamilekan (APC) - Lagos West
73. Akwashiki Godiya (APC) - Nasarawa East
74. Abdullahi Adamu (APC) - Nasarawa North
75. Tanko Al-Makura (APC) - Nasarawa South
76. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC) - Niger East
77. Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi (APC) - Niger North
78. Bima Muhammad Enagi (APC) - Niger South
79. Ibikunle Amosun (APC) - Ogun Central
80. Mustapha Ramoni Olalekan (APC) - Ogun East
81. Odebiyi Tolulope Akinremi (APC) - Ogun West
82. Boroface Robert Ajayi (APC) - Ondo North
83. Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (PDP) - Ondo Central
84. Ondo South - Pending (Supplementary)
85. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru (APC) - Osun Central
86. Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba (PDP) - Osun East
87. Oriolowo Adelere Adeyemi (APC) - Osun West
88. Folarin Teslim Kolawole (APC) - Oyo Central
89. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC) - Oyo North
90. Kola Ademola Balogun (PDP) - Oyo South
91. Plateau South - Pending (Supplementary)
92. Dimka Hezekiah Ayuba (APC) - Plateau Central
93. Gyang Istifanus Dung (PDP) - Plateau North
94. Rivers East - Pending (Supplementary)
95. Mpigi Barinada (PDP) - Rivers South East
96. Rivers West - Pending (Supplementary)
97. Gobir Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC) - Sokoto East
98. Aliyu Wamakko (APC) - Sokoto North
99. Shehu Abubakar Tambuwal (APC) - Sokoto South
100. Bwacha Emmanuel (PDP) - Taraba South
101. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC) - Taraba Central
102. Isa Shuaibu Lau (PDP) - Taraba North
103. Gaidam Ibrahim Alhaji (APC) - Yobe East
104. Ahmed Lawan (APC) - Yobe North
105. Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (APC) - Yobe South
106. Kaura Tijjani Yahaya (APC) - Zamfara North
107. Aliyu Ikra Bilbis (APC) - Zamfara Central
108. Abdul'aziz Yari (APC) - Zamfara West
109. Tanimu Philip Aduda (PDP) - FCT